Trump Embraces QAnon Cult: 'You Like Me! You Really Like Me!"

Trump practically endorses the dangerous death cult simply because he hears they like him.
By Aliza Worthington
Trump is doing his best Sally Field impression while the country burns.

Asked today by a reporter for his "thoughts" (really, now, reporter?) about the continuing momentum of the lunatic fringe group QAnon, Trump claimed ignorance about them except that he knows they like HIM.

TRUMP: Well, I don't know much about the movement, other than that I understand they like me very much, uh, which I appreciate. But I don't know much about the movement.
[...]
From what it appears, these are people that when they watch the streets of Portland, when they watch what happened in New York City in just the last six or seven months...these are people who don't like seeing what's going on in places in Portland and places like Chicago and New York and other cities and I've heard these are people that love our country and they just don't like seeing it.

I don't know really anything about it other than they do supposedly like me, and they also would like to see problems inn these areas, like especially the areas that we're talking about, go away.

Allow me to ask... and I mean this sincerely and respectfully... what in the ever-loving f*cking Pillsburuy Dough Boy Nazi Hell is going on here? The president of this nation is practically endorsing the fringiest of looney tunes hate groups because there's a rumor they like him.

And gee, I wonder what he might be doing by singling out Portland, Chicago, and New York City, hmmmm? Any guesses?

This is beyond irresponsible. This is gonna get people killed.

More from Twitter:

Republicans OWN this. The entire GOP.

And last, but not least:

Seriously, could she not anticipate this? He is setting the stage for his loss in November. And this reporter gave him room to do it, with zero pushback, and a sonic boom of amplification for this death cult. With his racist dog-whistling pointing them to Portland, Chicago, and New York City, we know where QAnon will feel he has given them their marching orders to take things to the next level as his numbers plummet and he eventually loses the election.

