Trump Embraces QAnon Cult: 'You Like Me! You Really Like Me!"

Trump is doing his best Sally Field impression while the country burns.

Asked today by a reporter for his "thoughts" (really, now, reporter?) about the continuing momentum of the lunatic fringe group QAnon, Trump claimed ignorance about them except that he knows they like HIM.



[...]

From what it appears, these are people that when they watch the streets of Portland, when they watch what happened in New York City in just the last six or seven months...these are people who don't like seeing what's going on in places in Portland and places like Chicago and New York and other cities and I've heard these are people that love our country and they just don't like seeing it. TRUMP: Well, I don't know much about the movement, other than that I understand they like me very much, uh, which I appreciate. But I don't know much about the movement.[...]From what it appears, these are people that when they watch the streets of Portland, when they watch what happened in New York City in just the last six or seven months...these are people who don't like seeing what's going on in places in Portland and places like Chicago and New York and other cities and I've heard these are people that love our country and they just don't like seeing it. I don't know really anything about it other than they do supposedly like me, and they also would like to see problems inn these areas, like especially the areas that we're talking about, go away.

Allow me to ask... and I mean this sincerely and respectfully... what in the ever-loving f*cking Pillsburuy Dough Boy Nazi Hell is going on here? The president of this nation is practically endorsing the fringiest of looney tunes hate groups because there's a rumor they like him.

And gee, I wonder what he might be doing by singling out Portland, Chicago, and New York City, hmmmm? Any guesses?

This is beyond irresponsible. This is gonna get people killed.

REPORTER: QAnon believes you are secretly saving the world from this cult of pedophiles and cannibals. Are you behind that?



TRUMP: Is that supposed to be a bad thing? We are actually. We are saving the world. pic.twitter.com/rPYFU1B8WB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 19, 2020

More from Twitter:

Beyond endorsing QAnon-believing candidates for Congress, Trump just embraced the movement — by name — with open arms because he likes that they like him and support his efforts to fight the left — Brian Tashman (@briantashman) August 19, 2020

Republicans OWN this. The entire GOP.

Conservatives who still dont recognizing what @GOP is:



Trump just spoke glowingly of a movement that believes a global satanic cabal of democrats who are caniballs and child molesters who Trump is supposedly fighting.



If you dont leave, this is you. You are the #QpublicanParty. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) August 19, 2020

Trump refuses to denounce one of the most toxic and dangerous conspiracies in America. He embraces QAnon's support for him. He was told part of their belief system and he didn't reject it. This is the leader of the Republican Party. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 19, 2020

A reminder that QAnon is cited several times in this FBI intelligence bulletin warning of dangerous fringe groups https://t.co/EMucmpp19y pic.twitter.com/nqZ6zaIJrb — Mike McIntire (@mmcintire) August 19, 2020

Friends, I don't know what to say. This is going to get people killed. This is insane. This is wrong. The fact that there are Republicans who believe this is okay, who allow this to carry on, is so frightening. They must put a stop to it. He cannot be allowed to do this. https://t.co/kXKK76Y8ws — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) August 19, 2020

Trump just winked, nodded and tacitly endorsed this death cult: https://t.co/jsuUbcfpU3 — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) August 19, 2020

And last, but not least:

White House reporters asking Trump about QAnon shut the fuck up please. — luke (@lukeoneil47) August 19, 2020

Seriously, could she not anticipate this? He is setting the stage for his loss in November. And this reporter gave him room to do it, with zero pushback, and a sonic boom of amplification for this death cult. With his racist dog-whistling pointing them to Portland, Chicago, and New York City, we know where QAnon will feel he has given them their marching orders to take things to the next level as his numbers plummet and he eventually loses the election.