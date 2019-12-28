So....Donald Trump Is Completely Melting Down On Twitter

Why has no one in Donald Trump's orbit taken away his twitter and brought in a psychiatrist to talk to him??? Since being impeached, he has been degrading at a rapid pace. The last 24 hours have brought an alarming rise in tweets and retweets from extremely disturbing accounts, most of which are straight up conspiracy theories and Qanon-based bots and trolls.

Twitter has taken notice.

George Conway was pretty blunt:

GOP senators: You all know he’s nuts, right? — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 28, 2019

One account links to neo-Nazis and Qanon. How Presidential*:

This account the president* is obsessively retweeting over and over has frequently tweeted links to neo-Nazis and Qanon.



I know, more of the same, but goddammit this shit is NOT RIGHT. pic.twitter.com/V3bSWZ4I8P — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) December 28, 2019

He is retweeting a bot that keeps getting suspended. Not suspicious at all:

3. As it happens, @DebPort48849817 was suspended by Twitter less than a week ago. The new account, @DebPort03755076, was then created. The new account has tweeted more than 600 times in less than a week.



And that's whose message @realDonaldTrump is amplifying. pic.twitter.com/h5S44AYj6H — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) December 28, 2019

A little rundown from Aaron Rupar:

The President of the United States has, today alone, retweeted 2 QAnon fan accounts, a Pizzagate account, an account that compared his following to a cult, and an account that described Obama as “Satan’s Muslim Scum.” And this insanity isn’t even a blip on the news radar. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 28, 2019

Trump has now tweeted out the alleged identity of the whistleblower who anonymously accused him of abusing his office in a complaint that has since been broadly corroborated. Federal law protects the whistleblower from retaliation and POTUS just outed him. Disturbing stuff. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 28, 2019

The account Trump retweeted to out the alleged whistleblower by name has pushed conspiracy theories about Obama being a secret Muslim and accused the Clintons of murdering Jeffrey Epstein pic.twitter.com/SiqiJrlhzg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 28, 2019

He also retweeted the alleged name of the Whistleblower, but Jack and Twitter won't do anything at all.

Just a reminder, Trump is on vacation at Mar-A-Lago and has NO plans this weekend — except for rage-tweeting. Did he even golf at all? The tweeting won't get better - it will just get worse.

If this was the CEO of a company or your parent, you would have already brought them in for a full neuropsych evaluation. But a President who is surrounded by sycophants, grifters, and children who are using him for clout and money? No one cares. He is clearly not loved or respected. By anyone.