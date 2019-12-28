Politics
So....Donald Trump Is Completely Melting Down On Twitter

Donald Trump seems to be handling impeachment very well, and by "very well," I mean REALLY badly.
By Red Painter
Why has no one in Donald Trump's orbit taken away his twitter and brought in a psychiatrist to talk to him??? Since being impeached, he has been degrading at a rapid pace. The last 24 hours have brought an alarming rise in tweets and retweets from extremely disturbing accounts, most of which are straight up conspiracy theories and Qanon-based bots and trolls.

Twitter has taken notice.

George Conway was pretty blunt:

One account links to neo-Nazis and Qanon. How Presidential*:

He is retweeting a bot that keeps getting suspended. Not suspicious at all:

A little rundown from Aaron Rupar:


He also retweeted the alleged name of the Whistleblower, but Jack and Twitter won't do anything at all.

Just a reminder, Trump is on vacation at Mar-A-Lago and has NO plans this weekend — except for rage-tweeting. Did he even golf at all? The tweeting won't get better - it will just get worse.

If this was the CEO of a company or your parent, you would have already brought them in for a full neuropsych evaluation. But a President who is surrounded by sycophants, grifters, and children who are using him for clout and money? No one cares. He is clearly not loved or respected. By anyone.

