Trump Toadies On The Senate Judiciary Committee Were No Match For Sally Yates

The Senate Judiciary Committee tried to get Sally Yates to throw the Obama administration under the bus. She never took the bait.
By Red Painter
Former Deputy Attorney General, Sally Yates, voluntarily testified on Wednesday in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, led by none other than Trump Super Sycophant, Lindsay Graham. Serving as Assistant Trump Sycophants were mushfaced John Kennedy, wolverine superfan Ted Cruz and pretty boy Josh Hawley.

Their main focus - the origins of the Russia probe, FISA warrant violations, the Steele dossier and WHY DID EVERYONE DESPISE DONALD TRUMP AT THE DOJ AND WAS SALLY YATES PART OF THE SECRET CABAL THAT WERE DETERMINED TO MAKE SURE HE DIDN'T GET ELECTED. They defended Michael Flynn and George Papadopoulous while denigrating the hard working men and women at the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

But, as these stories typically end, the angry Republican men were left sputtering mad, screaming at the strong, calm and composed woman. Yates systemically dismantled every single one of their lies, conspiracy theories and false allegations, infuriating them even more. This clip shows just a few of the most outrageous moments.

The GOP loves attacking a smart woman. They were no match for Sally Yates.

