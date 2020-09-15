Politics
Anti-Maskers Forced To Dig Graves For COVID Victims In Indonesia

Eight men were forced to dig graves as part of their community service for refusing to wear masks.
By Ed Scarce
Image from: Photo by Ed Wray/Getty Images

If the United States was serious about combatting COVID-19 such a program would be implemented here. But it isn't. Which is another reason why the United States has had the worst response in the world.

Source: New York Post

Local authorities in Indonesia ordered eight people who broke the country’s face mask laws to dig graves for COVID-19 victims, according to a report.

The province of East Java punished the mask violators with the manual labor at a local cemetery in hopes of deterring others from disregarding the nationwide face-covering mandate, the Jakarta Post reported.

“There are only three available gravediggers at the moment, so I thought I might as well put these people to work with them,” politician Suyono told local media, according to the paper.

“Hopefully this can create a deterrent effect against violations,” he added.

