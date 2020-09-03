Biden: Safe School Reopenings A 'National Emergency' Due To Trump's 'Failures'

While Trump seems to be stuck in a "law-and-order" loop, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is paying attention to what most Americans have hanging over their heads right now...the opening of schools and whether or not their children can safely attend. Never mind that the "law-and-order" problem lies much more prominently with law enforcement itself, and the Republicans that wrap themselves in that mantle...given the lawlessness with which this administration and the GOP in Congress operate. Biden is allowing himself to address other things in addition to the criminality of killer cops and Trump and his cronies.

And it's good that he is. Nicolle Wallace highlighted this contrast at the top of her show.

WALLACE: For the second day this week, the man running to be president is addressing a problem that the current president has made worse. In this case, by contaminating the wrenching decisions around school re-openings with politics and a science-be-damned pressure campaign for in-person learning. [CLIP]

BIDEN: Protecting our students, our educators, our communities, getting our schools opened safely and effectively. This is a national emergency. But president trump still doesn't have a real plan for how to open our schools safely. No real plan for how to help parents feel secure for their children. He's offering nothing but failure and delusions. Mr. President, where are you? Where are you? Why aren't you working on this? We need emergency support funding for our schools and we need it now. Mr. President, that's your job. That's your job.

[END CLIP] WALLACE: If he wins, Joe Biden has pledged to listen to advice from the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has spent much of his time during the Trump administration correcting the record from Donald Trump's disinformation lies and outright medical quackery. Something he had to do yet again yesterday when Donald Trump touted a conspiracy theory that the virus' death toll is lower than has been reported.

Wallace then played the bonkers-even-by-Trump-standards interview with Laura Ingraham, during which even Ingraham had to correct him about his lies and misunderstandings surrounding the number of people who have died from COVID-19. Poor Dr. Fauci, again, needed to come up behind him to clean up that mess, explaining the meaning of co-morbidities. I mean, if you have cancer, but got in a fatal car crash, it is still the car crash that killed you, right?

Oy.

WALLACE: Imagine what he could do if he didn't have to fact check the president all the time. The country stands at more than 186,000 souls lost. More than 6 million infections in this country and 58 million Americans have sought unemployment assistance since the coronavirus outbreak began. And if Joe Biden's two powerful speeches this week weren't enough to demonstrate how differently an administration with Joe Biden at the helm would handle the crises facing our country, the former vice president and his wife will head to Kenosha, Wisconsin, tomorrow, to speak with that community. Just two days after Donald Trump visited and praised the city's law enforcement.

Yes, people, just IMAGINE! A presidency that didn't require constant fact-checking and fear of one's own government. A president who is welcomed into a grieving community instead of shunned by them, instead of one who shows up despite expressed wishes not to, to praise the folks who caused the grief to begin with. Seems almost incomprehensible after nearly four years of this national nightmare, doesn't it?