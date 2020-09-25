Brianna Keilar Destroys Larry Kudlow, Trump's Economic Lap Dog

Brianna Keilar, like millions of us, have had enough of Larry Kudlow's weasely gaslighting and lies. Unlike millions of us, however, Keilar has a CNN platform on which to chew him up and spit him out, while the rest of us can only watch and cheer her on.

After Kudlow tried to completely erase any semblance of 2020 from the minds of reporters, calling their requests for current numbers on the economy "nitpicking," Keilar decided to remind him of all the things he lied about in the year that has definitely happened, 2020. But first, she tore him several new ones for describing the demand for accuracy by reporters "nitpicking."

KEILAR: Nitpicking. Wanting answers about the millions of people unemployed or hungry is nitpicking? Wanting numbers that don't completely omit a pandemic and a recession and the year of 2020 is nitpicking? Nearly half of Americans say they have serious financial problems right now, according to a new Harvard/NPR study. 1 out of 3 have used up all or most of the savings. Nearly 1 out of 5 Americans are struggling to pay the rent and mortgage. And Black and Latino households are twice as likely as white families likely to say that they're struggling to pay, or have fallen behind on rent and mortgage payments. Food bank demand has exploded in the last six months. What economist-turned-tv-host-turned-economic-advisor Larry Kudlow is trying to do is back up president Trump's claim of the greatest economy ever before the pandemic hit.

Then, she methodically disassembled that claim with numbers and facts, going all the way back to the Johnson administration. Keilar didn't stop the timeclock in December 2019, though, the way Kudlow and Trump wish everyone would when it comes to the economy and COVID-19.

She played his lie from February that we have "contained" the virus. Then debunked it.

She played his lie from June when he said there was "no second wave" coming. Then debunked it.

She played his lie from this week, when he said we have "regained control of the virus." Then debunked it.

Last, but certainly not least, she played this gem, where Kudlow dismissed the very real concerns of parents and teachers, and the devastating obstacles and decisions so many of them face regarding how to handle their children's education.



KUDLOW: Go back to school. We can do that. You know, you can social distance. You can get your the temperature taken. You can be tested. You can have distancing. Come on. It is not that hard.

[/clip] [clip]KUDLOW: Go back to school. We can do that. You know, you can social distance. You can get your the temperature taken. You can be tested. You can have distancing. Come on. It is not that hard.[/clip] KEILAR: It is hard, Lawrence. Colleges are now epicenters of the virus, millions of children are still not back in school. But it's not just Kudlow who pretends the pandemic doesn't exist, it's Congress. Because they're about to leave Washington for an entire month without a new COVID relief deal. Goldman Sachs just cut its fourth quarter outlook in half, simply because that deal in Congress is unlikely. So, they're divided. They have their paychecks, though. Most of them have avoided the virus, but they can't bring themselves to compromise to help millions of suffering Americans. They're burying their heads in the sand. Like Larry Kudlow, who wants to pretend that 2020 didn't happen. Well, join the club, buddy. If you can find any room in here.

Meh. Even if he CAN find room in here, I vote to not let him in.