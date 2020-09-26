'The Comey Rule' Is Most Important Drama Of 2020

Showtime's drama The Comey Rule airs September 27 and 28, and it's been called 'the most important drama of the year.' The Comey Rule is a riveting, behind-the-scenes account of the historical events surrounding the 2016 presidential election and the fallout from these events.

The two-part series stars Jeff Daniels and Brendan Gleeson as former FBI Director James Comey and President Donald Trump. It also stars Holly Hunter as Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as Andrew McCabe, and Scoot McNairy playing Rod Rosenstein.

The Comey Rule is based on former FBI Director James Comey's bestselling book A Higher Loyalty and additional interviews with insiders involved in the events. The Showtime drama spent over a year gathering interviews and collecting research.

According to Deadline, "The Comey Rule may prove the most important drama in a year that clearly has had no shortage of drama." In his review, Deadline Senior Editor Dominic Patten states:

"Whether you are a card-carrying Democrat, a fan of Jim Comey, part of Trump's MAGA base or an undecided voter, The Comey Rule reveals that the emperor truly has no clothes. It's not a pretty sight, ethically, politically, or otherwise."

In an interview with Vanity Fair the series writer-director Billy Ray said he is braced for reactions to the limited series:

"I recognize that there is something for everyone to hate in this movie, and I know we're going to be prejudged by a lot of people who think they know who Comey is, who think they know who Trump is, and who think they know exactly what happened in 2016,"

Ray is best known for the true-life films Richard Jewell, Captain Phillips, and Shattered Glass.

Author and thought leader Greg Olear says The Comey Rule is "essential viewing'.

One thing is sure — the Trump tweetstorm alone surrounding the Showtime drama will be EPIC.

The Comey Rule airs on on September 27 and September 28 at 9/8c on Showtime.