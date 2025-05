When the CBC had a caller on from Newfoundland (Mitt Kerr from Green Cove) to give his two cents on how the Green Party fared in the election they didn't realize they would get the ultimate authority on Greenness himself, Kermit the Frog.

"Kermit the Frog" calling into CBC Canadian television coverage of the 2025 federal election ??.



Funniest moment from Election Night.pic.twitter.com/u6DoD0nbyw — ToffeeFever.bsky.social (@ToffeeFever) April 29, 2025

Open thread below...