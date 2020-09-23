Fox Propagandists Portray Kyle Rittenhouse As 'Little Boy'

Pam Bondi told Sean Hannity that wannabe cop Kyle Rittenhouse was just a "a little boy out there trying to protect his community."

Bondi's comments echoed those made an hour earlier by Jeanine Pirro on Tucker:

Fox's Jeanine Pirro praises Kenosha shooters restraint, calls him an "all-American" "kid" and says "he's been demonized, and I think it should be just the opposite”https://t.co/eK0z66qI3R — Media Matters (@mmfa) September 23, 2020

So the Fox News Propaganda Machine is all-out for armed white nationalist militia shooting non-violent protestors.

1- he’s not a little boy

2- it’s not his community

3- it was illegal for him to have that weapon

4- he’s not a police officer

5- 2 people are dead bc of him — CLawGrL🇵🇷🇺🇸 (@Coopers_PR_Mom) September 23, 2020

And now there's a lawsuit against both the militia groups that inspired Rittenhouse, and the social media platform (rhymes with Facebook) that allowed racist incitement to be published. Madison.com:

The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Milwaukee lists the defendants as Facebook; Rittenhouse, who has been charged with fatally shooting two protesters and injuring another; the Boogaloo Bois; the Kenosha Guard; former Kenosha Ald. Kevin Mathewson, the commander of the Kenosha Guard; and Ryan Balch, who the lawsuit says is an "avowed member of the Boogaloo Bois," and who "assumed the role of Tactical Advisor of the squad that included Rittenhouse." The plaintiffs are listed as Hannah Gittings, partner of Anthony Huber, who was fatally shot on Aug. 25, allegedly by Rittenhouse; Christopher McNeal, who allegedly was harassed by militia members; Carmen Palmer, who allegedly was threatened by militia members; and Nathan Peet, a witness to one of the fatal shootings on Aug. 25. "In our society, heavily armed groups of untrained men are free to possess ludicrous opinions about Hitler having admirable qualities, Black people being intellectually inferior to whites, or our government being controlled by Satan-worshipping pedophiles funded by a Jewish cabal; however, when these beliefs turn into a conspiracy to deprive the rest of us of our constitutional guarantees through threats, fear, assault, violence, and murder, then the actions and coordination of these right wing militias become the subject matter of our law," the lawsuit states. "We have an army. We do not need people playing army — particularly when their targets are engaged in the expression of fundamental rights."

Watch. Whiteness. Work.