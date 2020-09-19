Fox Urges Trump To Hold Off On SCOTUS Nomination Until 'After The Vote'

Trump's favorite pollster knows it will be a big mistake to nominate someone to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg prior to the election, but Fox's Laura Ingraham made it clear his enablers will have no problem with them jamming someone through during the lame duck.

Here's right-wing pollster Scott Rasmussen on this Friday's The Ingraham Angle, warning to Trump wait before naming a nominee:

You know, I hear all of this talk that Republicans are ready to go and vote right away. I think that's a big mistake. I think the president should come out and say, I want the American people to decide this. I'm going to nominate someone after I'm re-elected. Here's who I'm thinking of nominating, and by the way, I want to specifically hear from Joe Biden who he's going to nominate. RASMUSSEN:Here's who I'm thinking of nominating, and by the way, I want to specifically hear from Joe Biden who he's going to nominate. And the reason I think he should do that, is that puts the focus on the choice for the choice for court, not on the side argument of whether or not the confirmation battle should go ahead right now.

You'll notice that Laura Ingraham's follow up didn't include anything about being concerned about the result of the election, just that they should wait until "after the vote."

INGRAHAM: Yeah, and the timing of it and isn't it also the case, Charlie, that right now the last thing the president wants is for there to be some GOP internal fight where you have Romney versus McConnell, or McConnell arguing behind the scenes with Murkowski or the president tweeting about, you know Cory Booker -- I mean, Cory... uh... from Colorado, Gardner, that you don't want that kind of fight right before the election. They have to be unified, if only to say we'll put this off after the vote.

Trump obviously isn't listening since both he and Mitch McConnell have already announced their intentions to jam a nomination through immediately, blatant hypocrisy of the will of the voters be damned.

.@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

The Senate and the nation mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life.



My full statement: pic.twitter.com/NOwYLhDxIk — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 19, 2020

Expect a full court press from Fox and Trump's other enablers to put someone on the court before Trump leaves office, regardless of the election results.