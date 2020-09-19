Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Fox Urges Trump To Hold Off On SCOTUS Nomination Until 'After The Vote'

Trump's favorite pollster knows it will be a big mistake to nominate someone to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg prior to the election, but Fox's Laura Ingraham made it clear his enablers will have no problem with them jamming someone through during the lame duck.
By Heather
4 hours ago by Heather
Views:

Trump's favorite pollster knows it will be a big mistake to nominate someone to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg prior to the election, but Fox's Laura Ingraham made it clear his enablers will have no problem with them jamming someone through during the lame duck.

Here's right-wing pollster Scott Rasmussen on this Friday's The Ingraham Angle, warning to Trump wait before naming a nominee:

RASMUSSEN: You know, I hear all of this talk that Republicans are ready to go and vote right away. I think that's a big mistake. I think the president should come out and say, I want the American people to decide this. I'm going to nominate someone after I'm re-elected. Here's who I'm thinking of nominating, and by the way, I want to specifically hear from Joe Biden who he's going to nominate.

And the reason I think he should do that, is that puts the focus on the choice for the choice for court, not on the side argument of whether or not the confirmation battle should go ahead right now.

You'll notice that Laura Ingraham's follow up didn't include anything about being concerned about the result of the election, just that they should wait until "after the vote."

INGRAHAM: Yeah, and the timing of it and isn't it also the case, Charlie, that right now the last thing the president wants is for there to be some GOP internal fight where you have Romney versus McConnell, or McConnell arguing behind the scenes with Murkowski or the president tweeting about, you know Cory Booker -- I mean, Cory... uh... from Colorado, Gardner, that you don't want that kind of fight right before the election. They have to be unified, if only to say we'll put this off after the vote.

Trump obviously isn't listening since both he and Mitch McConnell have already announced their intentions to jam a nomination through immediately, blatant hypocrisy of the will of the voters be damned.

Expect a full court press from Fox and Trump's other enablers to put someone on the court before Trump leaves office, regardless of the election results.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.