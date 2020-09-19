Fox Urges Trump To Hold Off On SCOTUS Nomination Until 'After The Vote'

Trump's favorite pollster knows it will be a big mistake to nominate someone to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg prior to the election, but Fox's Laura Ingraham made it clear his enablers will have no problem with them jamming someone through during the lame duck.
Here's right-wing pollster Scott Rasmussen on this Friday's The Ingraham Angle, warning to Trump wait before naming a nominee:
And the reason I think he should do that, is that puts the focus on the choice for the choice for court, not on the side argument of whether or not the confirmation battle should go ahead right now.
You'll notice that Laura Ingraham's follow up didn't include anything about being concerned about the result of the election, just that they should wait until "after the vote."
Trump obviously isn't listening since both he and Mitch McConnell have already announced their intentions to jam a nomination through immediately, blatant hypocrisy of the will of the voters be damned.
Expect a full court press from Fox and Trump's other enablers to put someone on the court before Trump leaves office, regardless of the election results.