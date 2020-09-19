Politics
Murkowski & Romney: No Supreme Court Justice Confirmation Until After Inauguration Day

After Ruth Bader Ginsberg's passing, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney say they won't confirm a Supreme Court Justice until after Inauguration Day.
By RedStateRachel
In anticipation of Ruth Bader Ginsberg's passing, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney put out statements earlier today, that they won't confirm a Supreme Court Justice until after Inauguration Day.

On Twitter, Bryan Tyler Cohen reports:

Jim Dabakis reports on Twitter:

Mitt Romney's office reports that Mitt Romney has committed to not confirming a Supreme Court nominee until after Inauguration Day 2021. #Mittrevenge #utpol

Today's death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg represents a devastating loss for Americans who saw the 87-year-old as an icon of women's rights and civil rights. According to The Atlantic: RGB

As a bulwark protecting abortion rights and a wide range of other progressive ideals on a conservative Supreme Court. The Brooklyn-born jurist became one of the nation's foremost advocates against gender discrimination as a lawyer for the ACLU, decades before President Bill Clinton appointed her to be the second woman to sit on the high court.

Remember this: RGB fought until the last day of her life. We owe it to her to put up a fight and not let McConnell get away with another SC Justice under Trump.

