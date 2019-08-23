Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Treated For Cancerous Tumor On Her Pancreas

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been treated for cancer -- again. The Supreme Court released a statement Friday morning informing the public of her treatment for a tumor on her pancreas.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg today completed a three-week course of stereotactic ablative radiation therapy at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. The focused radiation treatment began on August 5 and was administered on an outpatient basis to treat a tumor on her pancreas. The abnormality was first detected after a routine blood test in early July, and a biopsy performed on July 31 at Sloan Kettering confirmed a localized malignant tumor. As part of her treatment, a bile duct stent was placed. The Justice tolerated treatment well. She cancelled her annual summer visit to Santa Fe, but has otherwise maintained an active schedule. The tumor was treated definitively and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body. Justice Ginsburg will continue to have periodic blood tests and scans. No further treatment is needed at this time.

It is at this juncture that I ask for everyone to focus all of their good health thoughts on Justice Ginsburg. I realize that a second instance of cancer so soon after her lung cancer treatment where she was thought to have no further instances of disease is an ominous sign. But like Peter Pan willing Tinkerbell back to life, I ask everyone to focus all their positive energy, prayers, whatever everyone does, on Justice Ginsburg.