Joe Scarborough Pushes Fake Story About Chanting Protestors. He Should Apologize

Joe Scarborough amplified a rumor this morning related to the shooting of two L.A. deputies.

"I wanted to just bring that up," he said to Rev. Al Sharpton.

"And I know that you are going to have harsh words for the protesters that blocked the entrance of the hospital and were shouting they hoped that these police officers, these young police officers with children at home, they were chanting they hoped, these protesters were chanting they hoped that they died. How sick, how absolutely sick some people are out there.

"What should the message be from those 25 million peaceful protesters, the Black Lives Matter protests, to those people shouting those sick, vile comments about men and women who dedicate their lives to protecting and serving, not just the people of Los Angeles but all of America?"

Except that isn't what happened. No one's verified that anyone other than this ONE PERSON said this:

Black Lives Matter activists confront law enforcement at Los Angeles hospital where wounded officers were taken after they were shot.



"To their family: I hope they f**king die.”

pic.twitter.com/bPgatQZYRI — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 13, 2020

The wingnut media immediately turned up the Mighty Wurlitzer and turned it into a screaming mob who were not only chanting, "We hope they die," but was blocking ambulances. (There was video of what appears to be one person standing in the way, and he got arrested. No mob that I could find.)

The sheriff's department also pushed an apparently fabricated story about an NPR journalist without credentials interfering in the arrest. Looks like that didn't happen, either:

(2/3) During his arrest, a struggle ensued at which time a female adult ran towards the deputies, ignored repeated commands to stay back as they struggled with the male and interfered with the arrest… — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

(3/3) The female adult, who was later identified as a member of the press, did not identify herself as press and later admitted she did not have proper press credentials on her person. Both individuals have been arrested for 148 P.C. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling "We hope they die" referring to 2 LA Sheriff's ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People's lives are at stake when ambulances can't get through. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

As you can see, no chanting mob in sight:

A tense situation developing in Lynwood as a handful of protesters on sidewalk shout at deputies outside St. Francis medical center where 2 deputies are recovering from surgery after being shot tonight in Compton pic.twitter.com/wwpcnVFvOI — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 13, 2020

No interference with an arrest -- and of course, she was wearing her press credentials:

After the press conference, I went to my car in the hospital garage and was tying things up on the phone with 1 of my editors. It was almost 11 pm. Then I heard loud shouting outside the garage, so I went to check things out. I had on a lanyard around my neck with a press ID. — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 13, 2020

A handful of men were on the sidewalk. A couple were carrying large flags. Others were filming deputies and taunting them. One deputy pointed a weapon at the protesters.



I started filming on my phone, standing off to the side. No one took issue with me being there. pic.twitter.com/ibanS1seyP — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 13, 2020

I texted video to editors. When I looked up from my phone, the small group of men had dispersed & deputies were following at least 1 man down the street.



I walked behind, using the zoom on my camera so I could keep physical distance. A couple deputies looked at me as I filmed. pic.twitter.com/q5Qdf4IY3N — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 13, 2020

Here’s more of the video, the zoom is still on.



I saw a commotion ahead of me. Deputies rushed one man and chased another.



I was filming an arrest when suddenly deputies shout “back up.” Within seconds, I was getting shoved around. There was nowhere to back up. pic.twitter.com/Y0amc46NZr — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 13, 2020

After my phone drops, it keeps recording and it captures two deputies damaging my phone by kicking and stepping on it. I can hear myself in the background shouting: “You guys are hurting me” and “Stop it.” It feels very out-of-body to play this back. pic.twitter.com/8o1kdjqlA9 — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 13, 2020

Somehow I was able to start a new video right away. You see my phone clatter to the ground and I start shouting “I’m a reporter...I’m with KPCC.” I scream for help from the TV reporters I know are around the corner doing their 11 p.m. live hits pic.twitter.com/O9CZNuSrQI — Josie Huang (@josie_huang) September 13, 2020

I can't stress this enough: Cops frequently lie, especially when they get a chance to make it look like they're the victims. (Remember the alleged tampon in the LAPD cop's coffee? The "poisoned" milkshakes from Shake Shack? The Kansas City cop who claimed a McDonald's worker wrote "f*cking pig" on his coffee cup? The Utah cop who accused a Subway worker of spiking his drink with THC and meth?)

People in the news business know this, and should be careful about taking cops' words at face value. It's not just lazy journalism -- it's dangerous and inflammatory.

Now, I don't actually think of Joe Scarborough as a journalist, but he sometimes plays one on TV. He should take it more seriously when he does.

P.S. Just as I was finishing this up, Hallie Jackson just repeated the "chanting protesters" story.