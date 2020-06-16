Politics
NY Police Union Hysterically Accuses Shake Shack Of Deliberately Poisoning Cops

"When NYC police officers cannot even take meals without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level. We cannot afford to let our guard down for even a moment," the union statement said.
By Susie Madrak

So this paranoid and irresponsible fantasy hit the news last night and the odious NYPD union chief Pat Lynch released this ominous statement:

But as it turns out, IT DIDN'T HAPPEN! Was it a HOAX?

Daily Beast columnist Harry Siegel says, 'So far in June, the NYPD commissioner has incorrectly accused protesters of throwing "concrete disguised as ice cream" at cops, and the Detectives Union has incorrectly accused Shake Shack of "intentionally poisoning" their milkshakes.'

Don't worry, I'm sure the officers who made these false accusations will be suitably disciplined. Ha ha, just kidding!

