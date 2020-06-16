NY Police Union Hysterically Accuses Shake Shack Of Deliberately Poisoning Cops

So this paranoid and irresponsible fantasy hit the news last night and the odious NYPD union chief Pat Lynch released this ominous statement:

#BREAKING When NYC police officers cannot even take meal without coming under attack, it is clear that environment in which we work has deteriorated to a critical level. We cannot afford to let our guard down for even a moment. pic.twitter.com/fbMMDOKqbV — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) June 16, 2020

But as it turns out, IT DIDN'T HAPPEN! Was it a HOAX?

After a thorough investigation by the NYPD’s Manhattan South investigators, it has been determined that there was no criminality by shake shack’s employees. — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) June 16, 2020

Daily Beast columnist Harry Siegel says, 'So far in June, the NYPD commissioner has incorrectly accused protesters of throwing "concrete disguised as ice cream" at cops, and the Detectives Union has incorrectly accused Shake Shack of "intentionally poisoning" their milkshakes.'

Truly imagine a Shake Shack worker risking their job during a pandemic and their freedom to poison a cop? Imagine automatically believing they did that rather than thinking the cops made it up or that it was just a freak accident. — Scott Patrick Wilson (@scott_p_wilson) June 16, 2020

So from what I can tell after I signed off last night all the city police unions claimed that a local shake shack had tried assassinate cops with poisoned shakes. Press ran with it. Don Jr got in on it. And now this morning it turns out the whole thing was fake. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 16, 2020

Every reporter who reported the shake shack poison story based solely on the word of the PBA needs to take a stock of what their job really is.



If police stenographer is the answer, then maybe quit and join the force. — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) June 16, 2020

Don't worry, I'm sure the officers who made these false accusations will be suitably disciplined. Ha ha, just kidding!