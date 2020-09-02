Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Mike Pence Throws Fuel On The Trump 'Mini Stroke' Story By Taking The Fifth

Rather than just answering the question about whether he was put on standby, Mike Pence ducked it entirely.
By John Amato
4 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Rather than just answering the question about whether he was put on standby, Mike Pence ducked it entirely when he was interviewed by Brett Baier on Tuesday. He didn't do Trump any favors.

The Fox News host read one of Donald Trump's tweets dismissing the allegations in Mike Schmidt's new book and asked Pence whether there was any validity to his reporting.

"Michael Schmidt says in the book that you were put on alert to take control, to take office, essentially, if he went under for anesthesia. Is that true?" Baier asked.

Pence didn't answer the question directly and instead claimed Donald Trump is in excellent health and probably will live to be 150. (Okay, I made that part up.)

"But as far as being on standby?" Baier cut in.

Pence replied, "I don't recall being told to be on standby. I was informed that the President had a doctor's appointment, and --"

Baier interrupted, "I don't want to speculate on it, I just want to clear that up."

"Part of this job is to always be on standby," Pence said.

So the Vice President actually took the fifth when he said he couldn't recall being asked by the White House to be on standby if Trump went under anesthesia.

That's not a flat-out denial, which to this political observer is an admission that it happened exactly as described.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Trump Plays The Fool At CPAC

Trump Plays The Fool At CPAC

The President of the United States is supposed to be a symbol of American democracy, not juvenile idiotic buffoonery broadcast from CPAC.
Mar 01, 2020
By John Amato

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Support us