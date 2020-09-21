Hackwhackers: Disinfectant isn’t a COVID policy now; papers towels wasn’t emergency response three years ago.

The Rectification of Names: These two guys were apparently the President’s emissaries to Julian Assange.

Lawyers, Guns & Money: Months of polling suggest Trump supporters view 200,000 dead Americans as seriously as an ill-timed fart.

Zandar Versus The Stupid: DHS warns armed white supremacists may be coming to a polling place near you.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"There is no meaningful risk of Christians committing acts of terror." (Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz, November 15, 2015.)

