Infidel753: More than ever, the Senate matters this election.

ICIJ: From Kyiv to Cleveland, or how a Ukrainian oligarch spent billions in the American heartland.

Juanita Jean’s: Yet another story about a Republican COVID vector, this time in Texas.

Rude Pundit: Okay, Republicans. What’s your plan for Americans’ health care after your Supreme Court kills the Affordable Care Act?

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"We're going to have insurance for everybody." (Donald Trump, January 14, 2017.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.