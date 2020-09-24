No 'Respect' As Trump Is Booed At RBG Visitation

The crowd at the lying-in of Ruth Bader Ginsburg yelled "VOTE HIM OUT" and "HONOR HER WISH."
Amen.
Trump at the court as crowd chants “vote him out” — it’s rare for this President to see his opposition this up-close and in-person pic.twitter.com/VEVkRHOkjM
— Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) September 24, 2020
OMG I wouldn’t blame RBG if she rose up out of her coffin and slapped Donald across his orange face. There is no circumstance under which he should be anywhere near her.
— Karoli #BidenHarris2020 (@Karoli) September 24, 2020
NOW: The crowd outside the Supreme Court is booing loudly after spotting President Trump visiting the casket of RBG.
Chants of “Vote him out! & “Honor her wish!”
— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) September 24, 2020
THIS IS THE RBG REVOLUTION!!! #VOTEHIMOUT! #Biden2020 pic.twitter.com/B0CSzEDgvs
— ✊🏾 ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER ✊🏾 (@flywithkamala) September 24, 2020
“Fight for the things that you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you." -RBG
Former Law Clerks of Justice Ginsburg
The army of law clerks stood on the steps of the Supreme Court Wednesday to show their respect for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg pic.twitter.com/vFEfO6WKJ9
— ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) September 24, 2020