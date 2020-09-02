Politics
Old Navy To Pay Employees To Work The Polls In November

Corporations around the country are implementing Election Day programs for workers.
By Susie Madrak

Smart idea and a good way to promote a sense of civic duty. Via CNN:

CNN- With Election Day on the horizon, many companies are giving their employees the day off to vote. But Old Navy is taking a different approach to get employees involved in the democratic process.

The retailer announced on Tuesday that it will pay store employees for eight hours who serve as poll workers for the 2020 election. The company said employees "will also be eligible for compensation from their local jurisdiction."
Old Navy, which is owned by Gap (GPS) and has 50,000 field employees across more than 1,000 stores, is partnering with the Civic Alliance and Power the Polls to recruit 250,000 new poll workers to "ensure polling sites stay open and operate efficiently across the country."

This comes after several states face poll worker shortages due to the pandemic.

It's not just Old Navy, though. Through a business group called Time To Vote, lead by Patagonia, some companies are now offering Election Day as a paid holiday -- or a minimum of paid time off to vote. Good for them!

