Portland Mayoral Candidate: Trump Has Been 'Pissing All Over The Constitution'

Fox News' Trump major suck-up Jesse Watters got an earful from Sarah Iannarone about Trump's focus on Portland instead of the 180,000+ deaths from COVID19 during this pandemic.

Watters obviously had Iannarone on his show because Iannarone (she finished a distant second to Ted Wheeler during the primary) supports antifa's main objective to fight against fascism. Antifascists are Fox News' #1 target to help reelect Trump.

Watters' goal was to get her to support violence, mayhem and murder (Watters never mentioned the white supremacists that are murdering protesters in Trump's name) but Iannarone immediately came out and says she's against all violence and they should all be held accountable.

"If Trump wants to hold every vandal responsible for graffiti accountable then we should hold Trump accountable for pissing all over the Constitution," she said.

This stunned Watters and he changed tactics and tried to get her to say she supported "this Antifa violence."

"It's good to oppose fascism," she said again and said all violence is unacceptable.