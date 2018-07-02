Jeanine Pirro Ridiculously Claims No Liberal Woman Has Been Harassed By A Conservative

Fox’s Jeanine Pirro developed a severe case of amnesia or selective recall Saturday night when she “forgot” the long history of liberal women being harassed by Fox News as she played the Conservative Martyr.

During one of her several segments spent whining about liberal incivility, host Pirro shouted down her guest, Democrat Chris Hahn, when he said that conservatives are not the only ones confronted and challenged in public.

HAHN: Well, look, I think it is bad, but this is not limited to conservatives. PIRRO: Well, give me an example of a Democrat -- wait a minute, Chris, time. Give me a Democrat woman who was harassed by conservatives and conservatives who called other people to say don't let ‘em stay anywhere, get in their face. Give me one example. You can't. You can't because it's not happening. HAHN: … Look, there are definitely examples of progressives and Democrats being protested right at their homes. PIRRO: Who? HAHN: Chuck Schumer had a protest outside of his home a couple of years back. PIRRO: Chuck Schumer is a guy. I'm talking about women with their families. Michelle Malkin at IHOP having pancakes. Cut it out. You can't name one Democrat where conservatives have gone after a woman.

Hahn was on the spot and he is probably not quite as assidous a Fox watcher as we are, so we cannot fault him for not knowing or not recalling how many women have been harassed by Fox News. Or that a Fox Nation reader offered money to kill several different liberal women – and the site did nothing to stop him.

But there’s no excuse for Pirro not to know, especially since she was the one making the accusation. And guess who the prime offender is? The host whose show immediately precedes hers, Jesse Watters. Some of Watters’ behavior:

He stalked, ambushed and harassed a female blogger who dared to question the choice of Bill O’Reilly as a speaker at a fundraising dinner for a charity supporting rape survivors.

Watters was so obnoxious toward the attendees of a National Organization for Women conference, he was escorted away by police and told he’d be arrested if he came back.

Watters also tried unsuccessfully to ambush contraception advocate Sandra Fluke at the 2012 Democratic National Convention. Here’s how he described his efforts to harass her:

We were trying to stake out Sandra Fluke. So I said, ‘There she is.’ So we chased her down. My camera guy thought that Eva Longoria’s assistant was Sandra Fluke. So all of a sudden, he elbows Eva Longoria out of the way and turns the camera on her assistant. So that’s why it looked a little hectic out there.

But nothing beats a Fox News fan using the Fox Nation website to mount an assassination-for-hire scheme. He repeatedly offered money in the comments section of the site for someone to murder the female state attorney in Maryland who was prosecuting police officers for the murder of African American Freddie Gray, a female doctor associated with Planned Parenthood and another woman featured in an anti-Planned Parenthood sting video.

Fox Nation, for a long time managed by Watters, did not even ban the would-be assassin. We contacted the authorities as well the people he targeted. I’m happy to report he was arrested and sentenced to one year in jail.

Watch Pirro throw stones from her glass house at Fox News above, from the June 30, 2018 Justice with Judge Jeanine.

