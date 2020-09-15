QAnon Is Just Rebranding Nazi Cult 'Blood Libel' Lies

Brianna Keilar gave a thorough rundown of the horrifying and ever expanding body of evidence that QAnon continues to gain momentum and influence in American politics and daily life. In particular, their latest terrorism took the form of rumors that Antifa and/or Proud Boys started the wildfires in the West, leading them to set up illegal road bocks in Oregon where they are demanding ID from people at gunpoint.
Keilar explained QAnon's core conspiracy, which is that "a secret cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles is kidnapping children and is run by a deep state of rich celebrities and politicians." If that sounds familiar to you, you aren't alone. Gregory Stanton has been working to prevent genocide for 40 years as a founding president of Genocide Watch, and it sounded familiar to him, too. Keilar asked him why.
Keilar zeroed in on what she called the "repurposing" of the Blood Libel conspiracy, and asked how any mainstream person could fall for such things. (I have news for you, Brianna, Blood Libel never stopped being popular with anti-Semites.) But the question needs an answer, since people do, indeed, still believe it.
Stanton wrote an in-depth article about these similarities, infinitely worth reading, entitled QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded.
I keep thinking of all the people who told us we were overreacting when he was running, then elected. All the reprimands that I shouldn't dare compare Trump to Hitler, or anything at all to the Holocaust — that it was disrespectful to the memories of those who suffered. Well, what is the point of "Never Forget" if you refuse to remember the clues that could lead to such a thing again? How on earth to avoid it? On the day we learn that we have our very own Dr. Mengele in Georgia?
Shame on us if we ignore the similarities. Shame on us.