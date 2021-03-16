Capitol Cop Suspended After Anti-Semitic Tract Found At Checkpoint

We already knew there was a white supremacy problem with cops and military members, but it's quite disturbing that someone felt comfortable enough to publicly share this after the Jan. 6th insurrection. Via the Washington Post:

U.S. Capitol Police suspended an officer Monday after a copy of an infamous anti-Semitic tract was found near a Capitol Hill security post Sunday, alarming a congressional aide who viewed the document in plain sight at the checkpoint. Photographs provided to The Washington Post show a printed copy of the Protocols of the Meetings of the Learned Elders of Zion on a table inside an entrance to the Longworth House Office Building. The Post provided the photographs to the Capitol Police on Monday morning and requested comment. The department said Monday evening that acting chief Yogananda D. Pittman had suspended an officer pending an investigation “after anti-Semitic reading material was discovered near his work area on Sunday.” “We take all allegations of inappropriate behavior seriously,” Pittman said in the statement. “Once this matter was brought to my attention, I immediately ordered the officer to be suspended until the Office of Professional Responsibility can thoroughly investigate.”

Last month, the Capitol police department reported that it was investigating 35 officers for their actions during the insurrection, with six of those officers placed on paid suspension pending the outcome.

The chief of staff to Rep. Mondaire Jones spotted and photographed the document while leaving the Longworth Building Sunday night, and provided the photos to the Post.

For those of you who don’t recognize this, it is one of the foundational white supremacist texts of the 20th century.



It inspired Hitler himself and served as justification for his killing of 6 million Jews in the Holocaust.https://t.co/Xi4WTZHxsA — Zach Fisch (@ZachFisch) March 15, 2021

This comes on the same day Rep. Ritchie Torres spotted a Capitol cop watching OANN: