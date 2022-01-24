Bari Weiss And Bill Maher Proclaim They Are 'Over' Covid

Mehdi Hasan went on one of his one-minute rants last night about Real Time's Bill Maher and professionally oppressed and misunderstood Bari Weiss complaining that they are so over covid. Via The Week:

MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan went on a "60-second rant" Sunday night about the "done with COVID" crowd, singling out Bari Weiss and her denunciation of ongoing COVID restrictions on Friday night's Real Time With Bill Maher. "The people who should be complaining right now are our overworked health-care workers," he said, very fast. "But no, it's never them moaning or whingeing about the pandemic — it's the Bari Weisses and Bill Mahers and Tucker Carlsons of this world!" "My young children have handled this pandemic more maturely and less childishly than the likes of Bari Weiss, who — I'm sorry — can't go to as many indoor parties as she'd like to," Hasan concluded.

I was watching Real Time for the first time in months because I wanted to see Rep. Ritchie Torres, but listening to Bari Weiss and Bill Maher piss and moan about pandemic restrictions wasn't cutting it for me. They're just so solipsistic.

“This [pandemic] is going to be remembered by the younger generation as a catastrophic moral crime." -@BariWeiss pic.twitter.com/yccNbqZObj — Bill Maher (@billmaher) January 22, 2022

Really, Bari? A "catastrophic moral crime"?

What she and @billmaher mean by saying “im done with Covid” is, “im done with caring about other people getting sick and dying,” “im done with caring about the ICU capacity”, “I’m done caring about the immune-compromised, if they die, they die. It won’t be me”. — 👾Drewsyfer 👾 (@Drewsyfer413) January 24, 2022

Thank you to our health care workers, because they don’t have the luxury of saying they are done with covid. pic.twitter.com/oeh6d5kHdQ — Mary Tetris (@MaryTetris) January 23, 2022

More than three and a half thousand people died from Covid in America on Friday. A higher death toll than on 9/11. And yet on Friday night Bari Weiss was telling Bill Maher that the pandemic should be considered over. Sheesh. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 22, 2022