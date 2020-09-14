'Uterus Collector': Whistleblower Alleges Mass Hysterectomies Performed On ICE Detainees

In Donald Trump's America, not only are families separated and children deported, but apparently in at least one ICE detention facility, one doctor is performing experimental mass hysterectomies on women.

Law and Crime reports on a whistleblower complaint filed by Project South, Institute for the Elimination of Poverty and Genocide which alleges that one specific doctor performed numerous hysterectomies on women detained in an ICE facility -- the Irwin County Detention Center (ICDC) in Georgia.

According to the complaint (embedded below), numerous women came forward to say that they knew of women in one facility who were subjected to partial or full hysterectomies, by one specific doctor.

“When I met all these women who had had surgeries, I thought this was like an experimental concentration camp. It was like they’re experimenting with our bodies,” the detainee said. According to Wooten, ICDC consistently used a particular gynecologist – outside the facility – who almost always opted to remove all or part of the uterus of his female detainee patients. “Everybody he sees has a hysterectomy—just about everybody,” Wooten said, adding that, “everybody’s uterus cannot be that bad.” “We’ve questioned among ourselves like goodness he’s taking everybody’s stuff out…That’s his specialty, he’s the uterus collector. I know that’s ugly…is he collecting these things or something…Everybody he sees, he’s taking all their uteruses out or he’s taken their tubes out. What in the world.” Wooten also confirmed that many of the detained women have told her that they didn’t understand why they were being forced to have the procedure, explaining that some of the nurses obtained their consent “by simply googling Spanish.

One woman got three different reasons why she was going to have surgery. First, she was told she had a small ovarian cyst and just need holes drilled into her stomach to drain the cyst, then was told she was going to have a full hysterectomy while on the way to the hospital. Her COVID-19 test came back positive for antibodies, so she was transferred back to the Irwin County Detention Center where she was told the procedure was a dilation and curettage procedure. Finally, she was told the procedure was necessary to mitigate her heavy menstrual bleeding, a condition she does not have.

If the allegations in this complaint bear out, Donald Trump and his ICE thugs are no better than Hitler and Mengele. This detention facility is a concentration camp, no different than those Hitler used to hold Jews in Nazi Germany. It is a crime against humanity and the world and Trump should stand trial in an international court.

Read the full complaint below, via Project South:





OIG ICDC Complaint 1 by Karoli