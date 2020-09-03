Slimy Bill Barr Repeats Trump's Wacky Facebook Conspiracy Theory About Men In Black

Joe Scarborough was talking about Republican disinformation this morning after watching a Wolf Blitzer interview with Bill Barr.

"Well, we have more from the attorney general. Barr was pressed on President Trump's claim this week that thugs boarded a plane for last month's Republican convention --"

"Oh, yeah, the ninjas, dressed in all black."

"He'd know if a plane of thugs commandeered a plane and went to the RNC with teenage mutant ninja turtles to threaten our democracy. Here's the exchange," Scarborough said.

BLITZER: The president claimed that he heard about a plane, in his words, loaded with thugs in dark uniforms from a certain city headed to the Republican National Convention here in Washington, in his words, 'to do big damage.' He didn't offer specifics. He later the next day changed the story, the plane wasn't coming to Washington, it was leaving Washington. Have you asked the FBI to investigate it? BARR: I don't have to ask the FBI. We received numerous reports of people coming from Portland, Seattle and other cities for the specific purpose of coming to Washington to cause a riot. BLITZER: Were they wearing black uniforms and loaded? BARR: We received many on planes. We received reports on this topic. BLITZER: Was the president talking about information you provided the president? BARR: I don't know what he was referring to. BLITZER: It was reported on Facebook there was a conspiracy reported weeks ago about this thing -- BARR: I don't know what the president was referring to. I will say that we are trying to follow these things and we received numerous reports of people coming from other cities into Washington as we received many reports of people going into Kenosha from various states. BLITZER: You're saying you don't know specifically what the president was referring to? BARR: No, I don't know what the president was referring to to. BLITZER: When he spoke about this? BARR: He was speaking in general terms, I don't know what he was referring to.

"What does he do for a living?" Mika Brzezinski said.

"We have an attorney general, and this shouldn't be a shock, Eddie, we have an attorney general who lied on -- in an interview criticized the Mueller investigation because it began with the Steele dossier, he knows that's a lie. He knows the time line doesn't match up. Senate republicans showed again this past week that was a lie," Scarborough said.

"It began because Donald Trump's foreign policy adviser was shooting his mouth off and an Australian diplomat heard it and reported it and that started the investigation. I know that, Barr knows that, everyone close to the investigation knows that, but he's spreading the lie. Here he's spreading conspiracy theories from Facebook and when pushed has to go, well, I don't know where the president got that from, but we sure heard.

"He's talking about a Facebook conspiracy. The attorney general of the United States of America, one more thing, Eddie. He said that he doesn't believe in systemic racism. He doesn't believe that there are actually two Americas when it comes to justice."