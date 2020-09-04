Politics
So Much For Libertarianism: Rand Paul Advocates Arresting Everybody

Rand Paul proves himself to be big government when it comes to stomping on protestors.
By driftglass
Rand Paul runs away from libertarianism. Image from: Driftglass

Over the past 162 years, my own humble Driftglass blog has had a lot of fun with an occasional feature called "Rand Paul Running Away From Things," featuring the Junior Senator from Kentucky sprinting like Hell away from many things which he once claimed to believe in, including history, civil rights, voting rights, science and his own father.

Today we find Randal Howard Paul running away from Libertarianism, which he has claimed to be his "core, defining philosophy" ever since was created at a Koch Brothers research lab somewhere in Western Kentucky.

This development came as a complete surprise to everyone...except for anyone who has bothered to pay attention to Rand Paul's political career long enough to notice that, like every other Republican, he has no "core, defining philosophy" whatsoever, except...

packing the courts with wingnut judges,
tax cuts for his billionaire patrons,
and hanging on to power at all costs.

Republished with permission from Driftglass

