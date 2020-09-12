Steve Martin Helps People With Mask Issues

There are so many reasons people are uncomfortable wearing a mask, but no one was really addressing the pain of the narcissist, whose fear of not being noticed or recognized can be tragically debilitating. Who was talking about this? WHO, I ASK YOU?

Well, fear not, you people who need to always be seen and acknowledged in public...fear not. Steve Martin has the answer.

I always wear a mask when I go outside. But something about it was leaving me anxious and unsettled. I thought about the problem, addressed it, and here is the solution. pic.twitter.com/aUW4jHI3dX — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) September 12, 2020

Steve Martin, doing the work of the lord, right here. Twitter agreed.

.@SteveMartinToGo remains the smartest and funniest comedian in all decades on all mediums. — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) September 12, 2020

Steve Martin is a human antidepressant. 😂 https://t.co/iEb9Bq14gJ — Michael Ⓜ️ (@michaelschweitz) September 12, 2020

Some people had trouble following the instructions:

I tried this trick, too! But no one believed I was Steve Martin. https://t.co/qwJYt0UDE4 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 12, 2020

But most understood the purpose of the tweet:

For those of us that feel we are too anonymous when we're out in public with our masks on, well, Steve Martin has it all figured out for you. 😊 https://t.co/B9CKw4ECEd — Dreamer ⚖ 💛🐝 (@bluerosepat) September 12, 2020

He's mocking narcissists!!🤣I adore Steve Martin! https://t.co/jygZd3KkLN — LenoreJD 🥫I Throw Soup🥫 (@Verdun_Gal) September 12, 2020

Some took the opportunity to appreciate other gifts Steve Martin gives us:

I was googling “Steve Martin banjo” because human sexuality is a deeply complicated thing and, um, can we have a conversation about this picture? pic.twitter.com/zSk0giuzs6 — Aubrey Hirsch (@aubreyhirsch) September 12, 2020

Unlike Steve Martin, young people will never know the euphoria of getting a new phone book pic.twitter.com/rvSDh3JedA — Scott Williams (@jswilliams1962) September 12, 2020

Steve Martin is trending. Nature is healing. pic.twitter.com/tU7MlpSn6O — Suburban Housewife (@jillarious1) September 12, 2020

Including an Ice T/Steve Martin interaction, which probably no one had on their 2020 Batsh*t Crazy Bingo Card: