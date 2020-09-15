Ted Lasso: Jason Sudeikis Series Is A Huge Gift

Ted Lasso' is a TV series starring Jason Sudeikis that is a huge gift to Americans stressed out by the 2020 election. Sudeikis and the team have a brilliant show that makes viewers feel good. The AppleTV+ series is a comedy that's not mean, about an American coach who is funny, friendly, and cares about his players.

'Ted Lasso' is a fish-out-of-water comedy about an American football coach from Kansas who takes over a British soccer team--and knows nothing about soccer. The series combines the best parts of British and American humor, and we are all in on the jokes.

The New York Times review says Jason Sudeikis as 'Ted Lasso' is "America's nicest export":

"What you wouldn't guess, and may be continually stunned by, is how determinedly cornball the show is. It's as if Sudeikis et al. foresaw the chaos and terror of the summer of 2020 and wanted to prove that America could do something right."

'According to Variety, Ted Lasso' was renewed for a second season, only days after the series premiere.

The character was created as part of a campaign for NBC Sports to promote Premier League English soccer games in 2013. The campaign was such a success that NBC brought him back the following year.

In an interview with the LA Times, Sudeikis said he never gave up on the Lasso character he created:

"The feeling at the end of the day of writing this guy or pretending to be this guy, it's nice. He's egoless. He's Mr. Rogers meets John Wooden."

New episodes of 'Ted Lasso' drop on Fridays. Do not miss this series on Apple TV. You'll thank me later!

