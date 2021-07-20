Ted Lasso Season 2: Why Jason Sudeikis Really Is Ted Lasso

As we wait for "Ted Lasso season 2" season 2, some fans speculate on the similarities between Jason Sudeikis and his character. Entertainment writer Mike Ryan shared an anecdote about Sudeikis that proves he and his character on the Apple TV+ series are the same people.

When "Ted Lasso" premiered in 2020, the show became a hug we needed during a dark year. The New York Times called "Ted Lasso" and Sudeikis "America's Nicest Export." Sudeikis, who plays the main character in the series, has been in the spotlight for his hit show and the breakup of his seven-year relationship with Olivia Wilde. Sudeikis recently talked to GQ about the breakup, his life, and his hit TV show.

A recent tweet by entertainment writer Mike Ryan showed that Sudeikis and the soccer coach he plays on Ted Lasso are the same people. Ryan interviewed Sudeikis in 2017 and shared a personal story with the actor. After the interview, Sudeikis sent him a very kind email. Ryan wrote about his experience with the Sudeikis and shared the email from the actor. Read about Ryan's anecdote about the "Ted Lasso" star, and grab a Kleenex because you'll need it!