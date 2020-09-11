Trump Admits He Had Time To Watch 8 Hours Of Fox In One Day

Mango Mussolini admits in yesterday's presser that he has all the time in the world to watch Fox News. But you knew that. Transcript via Media Matters.

SO-CALLED PRESIDENT: Now, what the Durham report is going to say, I can't tell you. But if they say half as much as I already know just from seeing it -- you have people -- I watch some of the shows. I watch Liz MacDonald, she's fantastic. I watched Fox Business. I watched Lou Dobbs last night, Sean Hannity last night, Tucker last night, Laura. I watched "Fox and Friends" in the morning. You watch these shows. You don't have to go too far into the details, they cover things that are -- it's really an amazing thing. They got caught in the biggest political scandal in the history of our country.

Joe Biden's response on Twitter was sharp af:

More than 1,000 people died from COVID yesterday.@realDonaldTrump watched eight hours of TV.



If I’m president, you might not always agree with me. But I promise you I will always show up and fight for you. pic.twitter.com/HvVJLS83TZ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 11, 2020

If you're dying of COVID, behind in your rent, trying to figure out how to feed and educate your kids, just be aware that your so-called president is watching TV.

And the day before he tweeted 101 times.

On average, that's 1 tweet every 15 minutes in 24 hours. — 🐶 Dogs CAN sense evil 🐶 America Vote - PLEASE!!! (@MarleyResists) September 11, 2020

In today's presser, Trump confesses to watching eight hours of Fox News last night and this morning. To quote Republican analysist David Frum: "If you get all your news from Fox, you know less about what's going on in the world than if you get no news at all." — Just a Pilgrim on this Road (@just_pilgrim) September 10, 2020

He doesn't. They count television watching, tweeting, getting his hair and makeup done, his time on planes, his eating and golfing. 😂 — Nina (@Ninamarie76) September 11, 2020