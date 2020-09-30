Chris Wallace Had One Job And He Failed

Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace told the viewers of his show that he thought he'd be doing a good job as a moderator if the public considered him to be "invisible" during this first farce of a presidential "debate" -- and I use that term loosely after what we all just witnessed this Tuesday. It wasn't a "debate."
It was one side flagrantly ignoring the rules while the other side looked completely exasperated, like most of the public is right now with this corrupt clown show of an administration inhabiting 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue that our complicit Republican party refused to rid us of when they ignored his criminality following the impeachment trial held earlier this year.
I do think Biden held his own, but I'm not sure how anyone manages to deal with someone who interrupts them constantly, who lies every time their lips are moving, has a case of diarrhea of the mouth that is well known, and who has had lots of practice from being allowed to come on Fox and have his stream of consciousness go on for what feels like an eternity every time he makes an appearance on his favorite morning show on his propaganda network.
The one person who could have made a difference was Chris Wallace, but he apparently was more worried about looking biased against Trump than in actually doing his job.
Twitter had thoughts on Wallace's performance and the debate in general:
I'm not sure what needs to be done to prevent a repeat of this, but putting Trump in a soundproof box where his mic can be cut every time he tries to interrupt or talk when it's not his turn might be a good start. Just not wasting everyone's time with this liar and pretending there's any way someone can "debate" someone who has this little regard for the truth and who won't shut up is probably a better option.