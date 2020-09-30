Chris Wallace Had One Job And He Failed

Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace told the viewers of his show that he thought he'd be doing a good job as a moderator if the public considered him to be "invisible" during this first farce of a presidential "debate" -- and I use that term loosely after what we all just witnessed this Tuesday. It wasn't a "debate."

It was one side flagrantly ignoring the rules while the other side looked completely exasperated, like most of the public is right now with this corrupt clown show of an administration inhabiting 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue that our complicit Republican party refused to rid us of when they ignored his criminality following the impeachment trial held earlier this year.

I do think Biden held his own, but I'm not sure how anyone manages to deal with someone who interrupts them constantly, who lies every time their lips are moving, has a case of diarrhea of the mouth that is well known, and who has had lots of practice from being allowed to come on Fox and have his stream of consciousness go on for what feels like an eternity every time he makes an appearance on his favorite morning show on his propaganda network.

The one person who could have made a difference was Chris Wallace, but he apparently was more worried about looking biased against Trump than in actually doing his job.

Twitter had thoughts on Wallace's performance and the debate in general:

Wallace has lost control and is disgracefully weak. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 30, 2020

This is a waste of everybody’s time. I don’t know if it’s possible to control this but Wallace can’t do it. I wonder if anyone can? — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) September 30, 2020

i love that chris wallace didn’t follow up on trump ignoring herman cain’s death or playing footsie with white supremacists but went IN on biden about the cost of fighting climate change — David Mack (@davidmackau) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace who couldn't face the truth about the atomic bombings tonight could not stand up to a bullying president and now will be known as worst moderator ever. — Greg Mitchell (@GregMitch) September 30, 2020

Trump steamrolls moderator Chris Wallace in horrifying mess of a debate https://t.co/CQwhDZLdqR — Daily Kos (@dailykos) September 30, 2020

I'm back - -



The verbal diarrhea that spewed from Trump's mouth was incredible.



Chris Wallace lost control early on and never really got control back.



What we witnessed tonight was the gaslighting of a coutry#PresidentialDebate #AuntieTweetsTheDebates — 🖕🏻Aunt Crabby calls Bullshit 🖕🏻 (@DearAuntCrabby) September 30, 2020

Debate moderator Chris Wallace “agreed” with Trump’s lie that he didn’t hold indoor rallies. He did -- in Nevada and in Tulsa. https://t.co/E790gReraj — Media Matters (@mmfa) September 30, 2020

.@NicolleDWallace: President Trump acted as the abuser tonight, and Chris Wallace was among the abused. — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 30, 2020

"I hope none of you will interrupt the other." - Chris Wallace, acting as if the rude interrupting during the debate is a both sides thing. #Debates2020 — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) September 30, 2020

I'm not sure what needs to be done to prevent a repeat of this, but putting Trump in a soundproof box where his mic can be cut every time he tries to interrupt or talk when it's not his turn might be a good start. Just not wasting everyone's time with this liar and pretending there's any way someone can "debate" someone who has this little regard for the truth and who won't shut up is probably a better option.