Joy Reid: Pence Had One Job At The VP Debate And He Failed

Joy Reid was not impressed with Vice President Mike Pence's debate with Kamala Harris for a number of reasons, like his condescending manner and constant interruptions, not to mention the way he rudely ran over Susan Page's time limit.

Yes, she was seriously unimpressed. "I think the one thing that [the debate] could do is cement Donald Trump's biggest problem."

What is that problem, you ask? Well here we go, and by the way, she's 100% right.

"His biggest problem is with suburban women," Reid explained. "Any woman that has been repeatedly interrupted in a meeting or not been allowed to finish a sentenc, who had a man refuse to follow the rules, and just blow past whatever the norms and the guard rails are supposed to be."

Yeah, who hasn't done that? I swear this suburban woman was ready to scream when Susan Page told Kamala Harris she couldn't have as much time as Pence to respond because they had other topics to get to. That one triggered a pretty loud, all-caps rant from me on Twitter.

"When you attempt to do the same they are mowed down," Reid explained. "Just watch Mike Pence do a softer version of what Donald Trump did last week."

" He repeatedly interrupted her. He repeatedly interrupted the other woman in the room, the moderator who seemed to lose control of him. He continually demanded Kamala Harris answer his questions," she went on. "She wasn't there to answer his questions! She wasn't there to do whatever it is that Mike Pence told her to do! She was there to talk to the American people and answer Susan Page's questions."

All of that is true and was highly annoying, but Harris was prepared, and wasn't going to stand for the nonsense.

"She would continually look at him and say I am talking. I am speaking, " Reid laughed. "Give that look everybody with a black mama recognizes was usually the prelude to a problem. I recognized it. I think that look and that moment and that sequence of events was very bad for Donald Trump."

Reid wrapped up by reiterating that Pence had one job: To soften Donald Trump for white women voters, to get white suburban women to consider maybe not abandoning him. He failed at that.

I'll be surprised if white suburban women break for Biden. But peeling off a few is all he really needs, in order to nibble at the margins.