Trump Mocks RBG's Dying Wish, Claims Democrats Wrote It

Trump invented a new conspiracy theory when he told Fox and Friends he believed Ruth Bader Ginsburg's last wish was a lie cooked up by Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Adam Schiff in a grand conspiracy to deny him his Supreme Court pick. In the same breath he denigrated the dignity of the highly respected a long- serving and admired Supreme Court Justice.

Fox News continues to give Trump free airtime to aid his reelection campaign which he freely uses to spew conspiracy theories, hate, nonsense and specious attacks against his opponents, with their blessing

Just days before her death Ruth Bader Ginsberg dictated a statement to her granddaughter, "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."

This is in keeping with Majority Leader McConnell's rules as well as the entire Republican party, who refused to even hold a hearing for Merrick Garland ten months before the 2016 election when Antonin Scalia passed away in February.

But on Fox and Friends earlier this morning co-host Ainsley Earhardt told Trump about RBG's dying wish dictated to her granddaughter, on who she wanted to choose her successor.

"Well I don't know that she said that," Trump replied.

I guess her granddaughter is a liar now also.

"Was it written out by Adam Schiff, Schumer and Pelosi?" he wondered, crafting a new conspiracy out of the air.

"I would be more inclined to the second, out of the wind it sounds so beautiful," he continued, making up a nonsensical sentence as emphasis.

Trump is claiming that Ruth Bader Ginsburg is incapable of stating a coherent thought, but that's something Trump often has difficulty with, so he projects yet again.

"But that sounds like a Schumer deal, or maybe a Pelosi or Shifty Schiff so that came out of the wind," he repeated. "I mean, maybe she did maybe and maybe she didn't."

It wasn't too long ago when conservatives and Republicans demanded that the left remained silent when a tragedy struck America out of respect but in a matter of mere moments Trump and his minions pounced on Ruth Bader Ginsburg's last breath of life.

And now Trump soils RBG's name and entire reputation, while Fox News gives him a national platform to lie about her.

What scum. All of them.

UPDATE: Schiff responds: