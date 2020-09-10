Tucker Carlson Rages At Lindsay Graham For 'Allowing' Trump's Damning Bob Woodward Interviews

Tucker Carlson blames the entirety of the Bob Woodward fiasco on Lindsey Graham.

See, Trump left to his own devices is incapable of making the simplest decision. it's all about conservative grievance and backlash politics.

TUCKER CARLSON: You may have seen the news today about Bob Woodward's new book, which apparently spends 480 pages trashing the president. It's coming out next week just in time to influence the election. None of that should surprise you. Bob Woodward dislikes Donald Trump. He's been very clear about that. The Washington Post has made defeating Donald Trump it's all-consuming mission.

Tucker sets up the backlash.

What's surprising is that Donald Trump participated in making the book. The president sat for repeated interviews [eighteen] with Bob Woodward. Why in the world would he do that? Well tonight from a source who knows, [an anonymous source?] the answer to that mystery, Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

Here comes the fall guy, because it's never Trump.

It was Lindsey Graham who helped convince Donald Trump to talk to Bob Woodward. Lindsey Graham brokered that meeting -- even sat on the first interview between Bob Woodward and the president? How did that turn out? Remember, Lindsey Graham is supposed to be a Republican. Why would he do something like that? You would have to ask him."

Did Tucker Carlson ask Graham for a comment? Of course not. Instead it's time for some "Deep State" fishing.

Keep in mind that Lindsey graham has passionately opposed virtually every major policy initiative that Donald trump articulated when he first ran.

Didn't Sen. Graham support Trump's tax cuts and judge nominees?

From ending illegal immigration to pulling back from pointless wars, to maintaining law and order at home. Lindsey Graham was against all of that. More than many Democrats. So maybe you already know the answer.

Wow, forget what Trump did to the American people, it's Graham's secret plot to take Trump down because of a deep-state plot.

QAnon rules!

What's frustrating Tucker Carlson is Bob Woodward did not use anonymous sources to expose Trump perpetrating a massive and deadly fraud on the American people over the seriousness of Covid 19.

We have Trump's own words, on tape, describing his unconscionable actions.

Notice, Carlson never commented on what Trump said.

Tucker Carlson is angry but not because Trump lied to the American people, he's angry because Lindsey Graham recommended that Trump spoke to Woodward! — 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐡 (@essenviews) September 10, 2020

Turns out Tucker wants to keep trump in the basement. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) September 10, 2020

