Undecided Voter Says Trump Acted Like A 'Crackhead'

"I don't think it's important that someone can stand up to Trump or not. That's irrelevant. It's like me thinking I can win an argument with a crackhead," said Ruthie from Pennsylvania, an undecided voter in Frank Luntz's focus group.
Source: The Week

The first presidential debate left undecided American voters in agreement about at least one thing: President Trump's negativity.

Republican consultant and pollster Frank Luntz asked his focus group to use one word to describe the president and basically "every single word was negative," observed Politico's Tim Alberta. One respondent from Wisconsin called Trump obnoxious and un-presidential, while a Pennsylvania voter said he behaved like a "crackhead." Others described the president as being "un-American" and "arrogant."

