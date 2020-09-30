Undecided Voter Says Trump Acted Like A 'Crackhead'

"I don't think it's important that someone can stand up to Trump or not. That's irrelevant. It's like me thinking I can win an argument with a crackhead," said Ruthie from Pennsylvania, an undecided voter in Frank Luntz's focus group.
Source: The Week
The first presidential debate left undecided American voters in agreement about at least one thing: President Trump's negativity.
Republican consultant and pollster Frank Luntz asked his focus group to use one word to describe the president and basically "every single word was negative," observed Politico's Tim Alberta. One respondent from Wisconsin called Trump obnoxious and un-presidential, while a Pennsylvania voter said he behaved like a "crackhead." Others described the president as being "un-American" and "arrogant."
in Frank Luntz's focus group, Ruthie from PA (upper right corner) said she was undecided coming into tonight..... but now likes Biden b/c Trump was behaving like a "crackhead" and made the debate impossible to watch pic.twitter.com/NjgvWvnTM9
— Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) September 30, 2020
That's a wrap on @FrankLuntz superb focus group.
Not sure if Ruthie realizes she's become a cult hero. pic.twitter.com/YZhRUASPMW
— Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) September 30, 2020