We've Been Lulled Into A False Sense Of Democracy

Trump isn’t joking about an executive order to stop Biden from running. Trump isn’t trying out new material when he threatens to cut federal funding for what he deems, ‘Anarchist Jurisdictions,’ including, but not limited to, Seattle, Portland, New York, and Washington, D.C. I suspect Kentucky just made the short list. Barr, Trump’s personal attorney was quite serious when he suggested that prosecutor’s charge the mayor of Seattle. Trump isn’t cracking wise when he says there will be no peaceful transfer of power. It’s not a drill when Trump repetitively states that he will contest the results IF mail-in-ballots are counted. Trump and Miller aren’t seeing what will land with audiences by sterilizing women in migrant camps. And on, and on, and on, the horror show goes.

Since the day that food poisoned diarrhea face descended the escalator, America has radically changed. Between Putin, other dictators, Trump’s love affair with racism, and erasing the first African American president’s historical progress made to this country, we’ve been under siege by a regime determined to drag us back to Hitler’s reign and into Putin’s autocracy. Divisive hate, scapegoating others, and literally killing anyone who gets in their way.

We cannot afford the luxury of believing that we’re operating in a democracy, or that our democratic fail-safes will work. They will not. They have failed us under Trump and his loyalists. Democracy is more fragile than toilet paper- a pandemic hot commodity. Democracy, I’ve learned, is a gift I must fight for daily. Vigilance to preserve and defend the constitution and rule of law can never be taken for granted. Never in my life did I think my country was in danger of becoming a dictatorship or that white supremacists would be deified by a (stand-in) “president” and his cohorts.

At his core, Trump is a dictator, a psychopath, and a sadistic narcissist. He does not feel human emotions. Rather, he mimics them, ONLY when it serves him, and not very well, because he’s lazy, ignorant, and easily manipulated. One compliment buys you the moniker, ‘very loyal,’ and ‘says nice things about me.’

The avoidable, unforgivable pandemic, that’s consumed 200,000 Americans so far, is something Trump is proud of. Every death is a badge of honor for him. Knowing that millions of Americans are losing everything because of COVID-19 gives him a chipped fingernail sized chubby- it’s legit spank bank material (for his handler, obviously). Tangerine comb over is dazzled by food shortages, enthralled by steep job losses, and chuckling about increased homelessness because of the vid. White hate groups, especially militia groups who infiltrate Black Lives Matter protests, and kill people in his name, are his heroes.

Everything about this regime is grotesque and wholly abnormal. It doesn’t help that too many anchors and reporters in the MSM are shocked by Trump’s behavior. When they are, I want to scream, ‘STOP IT!’ Stop being shocked . Doing so is a proclamation that our democracy is still intact, and by extension downplays the severity of our constitutional crisis.

Why are we shocked by Trump’s behavior? How does that serve us? Even though the MSM’s coverage has improved since 2016. We need more clarity. The MSM must cover Trump more accurately. “Trump said, “X” to create “Y” result. What Trump is saying is a lie. Here is the truth. Here’s why it matters.” We also need them to stop drawing false equivalencies to Biden.

Should we continue being shocked by Trump’s behavior or his tax returns, or anything else he says or does? We know he’s a con-man, a thief, and a liar. Those are facts. He will twist and distort them at every turn. He’ll demonize everyone to get his way.

With all the terrible things happening in this country, including the loss of democracy and democratic norms, like everyone, I am overwhelmed and scared. I am also deeply ashamed to be American. Though I’ve lived abroad a few times, I always loved my country. Now, it’s a fucking punchline- didn’t see that coming. No matter what, I’m going to vote, terrified it’s the last time I’ll ever be able to. Trump is banking on my fear of voting by undermining mail-in-ballots. Let’s face it, he’ll litigate the shit out of election results no matter the outcome.

Save our country. Please vote…

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors

