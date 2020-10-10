Entertainment
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

'The Buttercream Dream' Has A Message For Those Still Downplaying The Coronavirus

"Just because things are a certain way for rich, 1% white men does not mean that's how it is for the rest of America," says comic Corey Forrester.
By Ed Scarce
13 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Corey Forrester, Brent Terhune, Drew Morgan, Blair Erksine, and Trae Crowder, are among a group that have taken to parodying or antagonzing the MAGA crowd with their dead-on takes of 'Liberal Redneck' humor. In this one, Corey 'The Butttercream Dream' takes on Trump and all the rest of the rich and entitled who continue to downplay the devasting affects of the coronavirus with another great rant.

BUTTERCREAM DREAM: Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Sean Hannity, and all the rest of you dipshits over at Fox News who continue to downplay the coronavirus, it's your boy, the Buttercream Dream, I got a message for you. Look, it's real simple so I'll explain it to you the way I would a child, or the way Chris Christie's doctor had to explain him what the fuck glucous is. Just because things are a certain way for rich, 1% white men does not mean that's how it is for the rest of America. Just because Donald Trump was able rest for three days in a hyperbaric chamber, subsiding on quarter-pounder and morphine smoothies doesn't mean everyone who tests positive and struggles will be able to get the same treatment. that is somethin' that you disgustin' shitbags don't seem to understand. Just because someone doesn't die doesn't mean that this virus didn't damn near kill them financially. A week in the hospital, weaning yourself off Adderall and Twitter might seem like a welcome vacation to the President of the United States, but to the average American, struggling to get by in a country that treats health care the way Salem, Massachusetts used to treat a woman who could read, it could mean financial ruin. Now, of course the Buttercream Dream isn't entirely convinced this wasn't a fucked-up, fictious Fugazi, meant to distract us from the fact that you didn't pay your goddamn income tax. Regardless, let's say you dipshits in the White House do have it. Number one, you better take good care of them goddamn secret service men having to ride around smellin' your McDonald's diapers in a corona bus. And two, if you want everyone in this country to go on as if nothin' has happened then at least give 'em the fuckin' health care for when it does, you silver spoon pieces of shit. Skew! Goddman it, you got me up so early pissed-off I had to do it inside so I don't wake up my fuckin' neighbors. God, I fuckin' hate you!

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.