'The Buttercream Dream' Has A Message For Those Still Downplaying The Coronavirus

Corey Forrester, Brent Terhune, Drew Morgan, Blair Erksine, and Trae Crowder, are among a group that have taken to parodying or antagonzing the MAGA crowd with their dead-on takes of 'Liberal Redneck' humor. In this one, Corey 'The Butttercream Dream' takes on Trump and all the rest of the rich and entitled who continue to downplay the devasting affects of the coronavirus with another great rant.

BUTTERCREAM DREAM: Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Sean Hannity, and all the rest of you dipshits over at Fox News who continue to downplay the coronavirus, it's your boy, the Buttercream Dream, I got a message for you. Look, it's real simple so I'll explain it to you the way I would a child, or the way Chris Christie's doctor had to explain him what the fuck glucous is. Just because things are a certain way for rich, 1% white men does not mean that's how it is for the rest of America. Just because Donald Trump was able rest for three days in a hyperbaric chamber, subsiding on quarter-pounder and morphine smoothies doesn't mean everyone who tests positive and struggles will be able to get the same treatment. that is somethin' that you disgustin' shitbags don't seem to understand. Just because someone doesn't die doesn't mean that this virus didn't damn near kill them financially. A week in the hospital, weaning yourself off Adderall and Twitter might seem like a welcome vacation to the President of the United States, but to the average American, struggling to get by in a country that treats health care the way Salem, Massachusetts used to treat a woman who could read, it could mean financial ruin. Now, of course the Buttercream Dream isn't entirely convinced this wasn't a fucked-up, fictious Fugazi, meant to distract us from the fact that you didn't pay your goddamn income tax. Regardless, let's say you dipshits in the White House do have it. Number one, you better take good care of them goddamn secret service men having to ride around smellin' your McDonald's diapers in a corona bus. And two, if you want everyone in this country to go on as if nothin' has happened then at least give 'em the fuckin' health care for when it does, you silver spoon pieces of shit. Skew! Goddman it, you got me up so early pissed-off I had to do it inside so I don't wake up my fuckin' neighbors. God, I fuckin' hate you!