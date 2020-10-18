Buttigieg: 'Court Packing' Is Just A Distraction From Health Care

Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and one of Joe Biden's absolute best surrogates, was on Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace when the shiny new object of Supreme Court "Packing" was brought up. This is literally the only thing the right wing has latched onto in recent weeks as a counter to the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett, the Handmaid's Tale nominee who will absolutely drag the court so far right that women will be relegated to 2nd class citizenhood, gay people will lose rights and everyone who has Obamacare will probably lose it.

Buttigieg did a great job deflecting the question and refocusing it on what really matters:

"We don't want to allow this POTUS to change the subject... the preexisting condition coverage of millions of Americans might depend on what is about to happen in the Senate... my marriage might depend on [it]"

People LOVE Pete on FOX:

definitely here for Pete going on fox constantly and flipping the script with every interview. — Silver Hypnosis (@Silver_Hypnosis) October 18, 2020

1) Tired of Chris Wallace, the interrupter no-in-charge.



2) Mayor Pete killed it again. Again I say: put him on FoxNews everyday.



3) Like Pete said, it’s about balancing the court. It’s not packing to make it biased, it’s the opposite.



Ultimately it’s about democracy. — Asian American Resister/Pianist 🌊 (@AsianResister) October 18, 2020

Indeed. Just like so many other things with the GOP & Trump, this is just another distraction while they attempt to steal people's healthcare, destroy Roe v Wade & voting rights & more. Don't let them. Make sure you're registered to vote & vote them all out this November instead! — Tim (@ShironRedshift) October 18, 2020

@PeteButtigieg should be on every Fox segment from now to the election. He is terrific at shutting down the false narratives, disinformation, and outright lies. — JD (@J_D_2019) October 18, 2020

@PeteButtigieg is a brilliant surrogate for Biden. Hope he plays a prominent role in a Biden admin — PatsFan (@PatriotsSox) October 18, 2020

As many have suggested, Pete will be an excellent member of a Biden administration. He is gifted at talking to anyone and everyone, from both sides of the aisle, to the media to the public. That is a true gift. Like this: