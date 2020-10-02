Entertainment
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Chill Skateboarder's TikTok Video Goes Mega Viral, Changes His Life

Nathan Apodaca aka @420doggface208 uploaded a chill video to TikTok, just gliding along, slugging back cranberry juice, and the rest was history.
By Ed Scarce
1 day ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Pretty appropriate that Nathan Apodaca did this to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams". He often has to get out his longboard when his car breaks down, just to get to work.

According to the various streaming services, sales of the song have tripled since his TikTok video went viral (now over 18 million just on that platform alone).

No word as yet if the people from Ocean Spray cocktail have reached out to him for an endorsement deal but it seems like it's only a matter of time.

Source: Metro

Skateboarder Nathan Apodaca who saw himself go viral thanks to a very chill TikTok video of him miming along to Fleetwood Mac classic Dreams has been inundated with generous donations from fans.

Apodaca aka @420doggface208 on TikTok uploaded an uber chill video of him just gliding along on his skateboard while sipping cranberry juice and jamming along to the ’70s hit.

It led to him finding fame via Fleetwood Mac’s official social media accounts and going viral in less than a week, as his video has now been viewed a huge 16million times.

Dreams is now climbing music charts as a result, and if that wasn’t mad enough, Apodaca has been inundated with kind donations from fans – $10,000 (£7770) to be exact.

Fans felt compelled to help Apodaca after learning he’s been living in his RV with no running water. He’s now parked his RV at his brother’s house, but is hoping to use the money he’s received to help set him up with somewhere to live.

Speaking to TMZ, the TikTok star said: ‘Right now, I’ve got over $10,000. It’s crazy… I don’t know how many donations are going to keep coming in, but it’s a blessing. I just need a place of my own where I can cook and clean, and shower and sh*t.’

Not being a TikTok aficionado, the first I saw of it was on the Twitter.

Others ❤️ it too.

And Fleetwood Mac saw it too.

Nathan said he's feeling blessed, and says the donations pouring in are going to help him upgrade his busted car and RV.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Beware The TikTok, My Friends

Beware The TikTok, My Friends

With all the high-fiving about the TikTok kids punking the Trump campaign, I had to wonder if this meant that TikTok was an unabashedly great thing for politics. It's not.
Jun 23, 2020
By digby

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.