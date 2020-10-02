Chill Skateboarder's TikTok Video Goes Mega Viral, Changes His Life

Pretty appropriate that Nathan Apodaca did this to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams". He often has to get out his longboard when his car breaks down, just to get to work.

According to the various streaming services, sales of the song have tripled since his TikTok video went viral (now over 18 million just on that platform alone).

No word as yet if the people from Ocean Spray cocktail have reached out to him for an endorsement deal but it seems like it's only a matter of time.

Source: Metro

Skateboarder Nathan Apodaca who saw himself go viral thanks to a very chill TikTok video of him miming along to Fleetwood Mac classic Dreams has been inundated with generous donations from fans. Apodaca aka @420doggface208 on TikTok uploaded an uber chill video of him just gliding along on his skateboard while sipping cranberry juice and jamming along to the ’70s hit. It led to him finding fame via Fleetwood Mac’s official social media accounts and going viral in less than a week, as his video has now been viewed a huge 16million times. Dreams is now climbing music charts as a result, and if that wasn’t mad enough, Apodaca has been inundated with kind donations from fans – $10,000 (£7770) to be exact. Fans felt compelled to help Apodaca after learning he’s been living in his RV with no running water. He’s now parked his RV at his brother’s house, but is hoping to use the money he’s received to help set him up with somewhere to live. Speaking to TMZ, the TikTok star said: ‘Right now, I’ve got over $10,000. It’s crazy… I don’t know how many donations are going to keep coming in, but it’s a blessing. I just need a place of my own where I can cook and clean, and shower and sh*t.’

Not being a TikTok aficionado, the first I saw of it was on the Twitter.

I don’t use this verbiage often but this is a whole vibe. simple as that pic.twitter.com/NfdLsgLkxu — DrewFrog (@DrewFrogger) September 25, 2020

Others ❤️ it too.

I will never be as cool as this guy, skateboarding, drinking juice straight out of the bottle, and vibing to Fleetwood Mac.



pic.twitter.com/vjhmqb7kNR — SassyMétisChick ❤️ 🇨🇦❤️ (@SassyCanadianCk) September 25, 2020

And Fleetwood Mac saw it too.

Nathan said he's feeling blessed, and says the donations pouring in are going to help him upgrade his busted car and RV.