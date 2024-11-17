Bannon And Flynn ‘100% Serious’ MSNBC Should Face Criminal Charges

Yes, it’s laughable that two sleazebags without a shred of legal authority - ex-con and current criminal defendant Steve Bannon and pardoned Russia-pal Mike Flynn - should be threatening anybody or anything with criminal prosecution.

But this is what we are facing in a second Trump term. Trump’s assault on the First Amendment began before the election with attempts to blackmail several media outlets into only favorable coverage.

Obviously, these two creeps are all in on the fascism.

On Bannon’s online show, he said he is “100% serious” that MSNBC should face criminal investigation. Guest Flynn added “I am, too.”

“You are part of a vast criminal conspiracy against President Trump,” Bannon said, “and that is going to be drilled down.”

Then, as if playing a James Bond villain, Bannon continued threatening MSNBC personnel under cover of helpful advice.

BANNON: So, here's what I tell you: Call your mom and dad, sit down with a lawyer - might want to do it this weekend. Walk through everything that you've done on these shows over the last couple of years, okay? Walk through everything and hey, if the lawyer says, if you got nothing to worry about, then hey. But get some smart lawyers, but preserve your documents. Don't be shredding anything.

Trump has suggested he wants to bring Flynn back into his administration. Flynn has already said he'd like to work in Trump's Department of National Intelligence.

A Trump administration job could be trickier for newly-released prisoner Bannon. He is still criminally charged with defrauding donors to his Build the Wall “non-profit.” But what’s not to love if you’re convicted felon and adjudged fraudster Trump? He already pardoned Bannon when he was federally charged over the same matter. Bannon’s current charges are in New York’s state court, where Trump has no pardon powers. You can bet he’ll try to strong-arm, though.