Ocean Spray Gives TikTok Star A New Truck

Now this is how you do promotion for your product. Smart move by CEO Tom Hayes and the people at Ocean Spray.

Source: People

Ocean Spray is getting on board with the latest viral TikTok video.

Last month, Nathan Apodaca, who goes by @420doggface208 on TikTok, went viral when he shared a video of himself drinking the brand’s Cran-Raspberry juice while skating to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.” Now, Ocean Spray has taken notice, gifting Apodaca a brand new car and a trunk full of Ocean Spray goods.

The gift comes not long after Apocada told TMZ that the idea for the video came about when his car broke down on the way to work one morning.

"My car, it just shuts off sometimes," he told the outlet. "The battery, I don't know what it is, just shuts off. I always have my longboard in there, in case I run out of gas or something."

[...]

On Tuesday, Ocean Spray showed up at Apocada's Idaho Falls home to surprise him with the new car. “This is from Ocean Spray to you. Thanks for keeping it positive. That truck is yours. All the Ocean Spray is yours,” one of the representatives says in the brand's video of the moment.

“No way,” Apodaca says. "That's crazy."