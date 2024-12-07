C&L's Late Nite Music Club: Fleetwood Mac 'Dreams'

Back in my late teen days, me and my friends would hang out in 47th street park listening to the legendary WPLJ. This song seemed to come on endlessly when it was released.

As were were smoking joints and drinking beers, we didn't mind at all.

RollingStone:

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham were going through a very painful and very public end to their eight-year relationship when they began writing the songs on Rumours. They had clung together over many years of struggle, but enormous success proved harder to endure. Stevie doesn't mask any of her feelings in the lyrics to "Dreams," in which she sings, "Listen carefully to the sound/ Of our loneliness/ Like a heartbeat, drives you mad/ In the stillness of remembering/ What you had and what you lost." The group has had many huge hits, but this is their only Number One single.

