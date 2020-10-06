Entertainment
Mick Fleetwood Takes The Fleetwood Mac TikTok Challenge

Who knew a guy on a skateboard, chugging Ocean Spray, and singing along to Fleetwood Mac could inspire so many?
By Ed Scarce

@420doggface208

Morning vibe ##420souljahz ##ec ##feelinggood ##h2o ##cloud9 ##happyhippie ##worldpeace ##king ##peaceup ##merch ##tacos ##waterislife ##high ##morning ##710 ##cloud9

♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) - Fleetwood Mac

A few days ago we brought you the story of Nathan Apodaca, the skateboarder who chugged Ocean Spray cranberry cocktail while listening to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams." Well, Fleetwood Mac saw his video, loved it, and yesterday Mick Fleetwood even sent out his own homage, as have others, now dubbed 'The Fleetwood Mac Dreams Challenge.'

Source: Metro UK

The Fleetwood Mac Dreams challenge was born after TikTok user @420doggface208, real name Nathan Apodaca, posted a clip of himself riding a skateboard and drinking cranberry juice whilst listening to the classic tune and singing along.

His serene way of gliding along the road whilst listening to the song captured the attention of fellow TikTok users who were quick to praise Nathan for his fun and relaxed video.

The clip has now been viewed nearly 22 million times and sparked a range of copycat videos, with other TikTok users taking to their skateboards to cruise along a street whilst sipping on their favourite drink.

Yesterday, even Mick Fleetwood himself took on the TikTok Dreams challenge.

The 73-year-old filmed himself, cranberry juice in hand, skating along with his iconic band’s hit playing in the background.

A few of our favourites so far.

