Chuck Grassley Refusing Test For COVID-19

You'd think an 87-year-old Senator would be taking extraordinary precautions to avoid contracting the coronavirus, and that would include being tested. But if you thought that you don't know these senate Republicans very well.

Source: Des Moines Register



U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley will not be tested for the coronavirus, despite attending a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting with a fellow senator who later tested positive for the virus, the Iowa senator's staff said Friday.

"Sen. Grassley’s doctors have not recommended he be tested as he has not come into close contact with anyone suspected of having or confirmed to have coronavirus," Grassley's spokesman, Michael Zona, said in a statement.

Grassley attended a meeting Thursday with U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, a Republican from Utah who later tested positive for the virus.

Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say people should be tested if they have been within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes. Zona said the senators maintained an appropriate social distance that exceeded those guidelines.