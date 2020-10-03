Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Chuck Grassley Refusing Test For COVID-19

The geriatric Grassley says he maintained social distancing from Mike Lee after the two sat next to each other at judiciary hearing.
By Ed Scarce

You'd think an 87-year-old Senator would be taking extraordinary precautions to avoid contracting the coronavirus, and that would include being tested. But if you thought that you don't know these senate Republicans very well.

Source: Des Moines Register

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley will not be tested for the coronavirus, despite attending a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting with a fellow senator who later tested positive for the virus, the Iowa senator's staff said Friday.

"Sen. Grassley’s doctors have not recommended he be tested as he has not come into close contact with anyone suspected of having or confirmed to have coronavirus," Grassley's spokesman, Michael Zona, said in a statement.

Grassley attended a meeting Thursday with U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, a Republican from Utah who later tested positive for the virus.

Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say people should be tested if they have been within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes. Zona said the senators maintained an appropriate social distance that exceeded those guidelines.

Twitter registered its disgust.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.