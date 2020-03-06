Politics
Republican Governor Ridiculed For His 'Nearly 17' People Tested For Coronavirus

Missouri's Mike Parsons' boast that 'nearly 17' people had been tested, in a state of more than 6 million, didn't seem particularly wise or reassuring.
By Ed Scarce
Image from: Getty Images

Missouri's Republican Governor Mike Parsons drew jeers yesterday with his 'specific' bullet points for Missouri's COVID-19 response, writing that 'nearly 17' people had already been tested. 'Nearly 17' quickly became an Internet meme.

Source: Raw Story

On Thursday, Gov. Mike Parson (R-MO) took to Twitter to assure the public of his efforts to prevent coronavirus outbreaks in his state:

Commenters on social media were deeply confused by the idea of testing “nearly” 17 people. And some pointed out that even “exactly” 17 people is nowhere near enough:

