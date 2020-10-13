Comey Barrett Needs To 'Hear Arguments' If Trump Tries To Delay Election

If you aren't alarmed by Trump's appointment of Amy Comey Barrett to SCOTUS, you're not paying attention.

At this morning's confirmation hearing, Senator Dianne Feinstein asked the judge if the Constitution allows the president, so-called in this instance, to delay a general election.

"If that question ever came before me, I'd need to hear arguments from the litigants and read briefs ... I don't think we want judges to be legal pundits." said Barrett.

WTF?

The president has NEVER delayed a general election in all of US history. Not during the Civil War, not during WWII. Not after an assassination. Never.

And is the fact that she answered with no mention of Congress whatsoever, a clear indication that Trump rules supremely? Followup question, please!

Only the congress has the authority to delay a general election. https://t.co/C0bg2biZMa — The Radical Rosenbaum (@rtopitsch) October 13, 2020

She is denying that federal law precludes such an action and that the Constitution gives POTUS no such power. How many minutes after she is sworn in will Trump issue an executive order suspending a presidental election in progress? Then what? — Mary Buggie-Hunt 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈📚 (@MaryBuggieHunt) October 13, 2020

A "constitutional originalist" can't answer that question!? — Poppy (@MN_poppy) October 13, 2020

Why not just say "If the (Republican) President does it, it is not illegal" like Nixon and Kavanaugh, you prevarication factory. — Hugo Drax III (@HugoDraxIII) October 13, 2020