Comey Barrett Needs To 'Hear Arguments' If Trump Tries To Delay Election

If you aren't alarmed by Trump's appointment of Amy Comey Barrett to SCOTUS, you're not paying attention.
At this morning's confirmation hearing, Senator Dianne Feinstein asked the judge if the Constitution allows the president, so-called in this instance, to delay a general election.
"If that question ever came before me, I'd need to hear arguments from the litigants and read briefs ... I don't think we want judges to be legal pundits." said Barrett.
WTF?
The president has NEVER delayed a general election in all of US history. Not during the Civil War, not during WWII. Not after an assassination. Never.
And is the fact that she answered with no mention of Congress whatsoever, a clear indication that Trump rules supremely? Followup question, please!