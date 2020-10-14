Politics
'Originalist' Barrett Can't Name The 5 First Amendment Protections

Senator Ben Sasse lobbed a softball at Judge Barrett, and she missed by a mile.
Amy Coney Barrett brags about her more than 2,000 students she's taught at Notre Dame law school. She also claims to be an "originalist" and a "textualist," meaning she turns to the original meaning of the words in the U.S. Constitution to inform her opinions.

Republican Senator Ben Sasse tossed her a softball question in the middle of his Judiciary Committee civics class which should have been a slam-dunk.

SASSE: What are the five freedoms of the First Amendment?

JUDGE BARRETT: Speech, religion, press, assembly, and I don't know, what am I missing?

SASSE: Protest or redress

Yes, that actually did happen. For real.

She is not qualified for the court.

