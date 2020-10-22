Don Jr: Trump Campaign Will Have Someone At Presidential Debate To Heckle Kristen Welker

Trump's unhinged son joined Fox and Friends this morning, once again hopped up on something and armed with QAnon conspiracies.

Great family surrogate you got there, Mister so-called president.

But there was a surprise in the interview: Don Jr. admitted that the Trump campaign will have someone in the debate hall to attack and cause chaos against Kirsten Welker, the debate moderator, whenever they like.

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt said the Trump campaign is going to have people at the debate monitoring Kristin Welker and her use of the mute button.

"How are they going to do that?" she asked.

"Well, they're gonna have someone in the room and we're gonna call nonsense when we see nonsense." Junior said.

The Trump campaign is injecting intimidation in the heart of a presidential debate. My only question is, will this person be a member of the Proud boys or some other white supremacist militia group?

I think this may be the first time in presidential debating history that security services are going to be needed to stop what appears to be an already scripted scene by Trump, to create chaos during the debate.

His purpose is obviously to cover-up his glaring lies and disgraceful behavior.

Don Jr. pushed another ridiculous conspiracy this morning, that during the 2016 debate, the commission supposedly messed with Trump's microphone.

Junior then attacked the entire debate commission and the moderators for being anti-Trump.

"It's literally hard to believe that we are in a free country," Jr. said.

My thoughts exactly. Trump masquerades as an authoritarian ruler who is above the Constitution.

Crooks and Liars has covered Kristin Welker for years and years and she's never come off as a Democratic plant or a never-Trumper, but truth does not enter into the minds of the Rudy Giuliani-led smear campaigns.

Don Junior's call of bias against his poor pappy is indicative of their desperation.

Bitching, complaining, moaning, and crying are the only political tools the Trump campaign, his kids, and all their minions on TV have to offer the American people.

Meanwhile, they offer no solutions or plans to combat Covid 19.

