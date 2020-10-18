Politics
Trump Already Working The Refs For His Next Train Wreck Of A Debate

Trump went after upcoming debate moderator Kristen Welker during another one of his super-spreader rallies in Janesville, WI over the weekend.
By Heather
Trump went after upcoming debate moderator Kristen Welker during another one of his super-spreader rallies in Janesville, WI and on twitter over the weekend.

I guess Trump forgot to check in with his campaign manager Jason Miller before making the attacks:

The president’s remarks stand in direct contrast to praise of Welker from one of his senior campaign staffers. “Look, I think I have a very high opinion of Kristen Welker. I think she’s going to do an excellent job as the moderator for the third debate,” said Jason Miller, a senior adviser to Trump’s campaign. “I think she’s a journalist whose very fair in her approach. And I think that she’ll be a very good choice for this third debate.”

Trump's last few town halls and the first debate were a train wreck, so no one is surprised that he's making another lame attempt to get out ahead what happens during the final debate with his usual, tired attacks on the media.

